Deadly shooting in Tonto National Forest

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened early Saturday morning north of Payson near Rim Trail subdivision.

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Gila County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in the Tonto National Forest.

A call to 911 was made at around 4:30 a.m. A woman reported that she had heard gunshots and was going toward Payson with a woman who had come running out of the woods in the area. The caller also reported that several people could be involved in the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff’s office along with officers from the Payson Police Department and Tonto Apache Police Department all responded to the scene to investigate the incident.

Investigators found a camp in the woods where it was believed the shooting had occurred. They took one person into custody at the site, the sheriff's office said.

After a search of the area, it was concluded that no one else had been involved in the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

