Police investigating deadly shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide following a deadly shooting in south Phoenix Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the area of 7th Street and the Maricopa Freeway access road around 6 p.m. after there were reports of gunfire, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Phoenix Fire Department.

The man's name has not been released.

The investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

