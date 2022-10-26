Woman arrested, juvenile hospitalized after drugs found in Surprise hotel room

Police said preliminary information suggests the drugs were small quantities of both fentanyl and methamphetamine.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A juvenile boy was rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive in a hotel room Wednesday, according to the Surprise Police Department.

Authorities said when officers responded to the hotel near Bell Road and Grand Avenue, they found illegal drugs and apparent drug use in the boy's room.

Police said preliminary information suggests the drugs were small quantities of both fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Authorities said two adults and their children were also found to be staying in this hotel room.

Police said the Department of Child Safety took custody of the two remaining children and the juvenile male that was taken to the hospital.

Officials said the juvenile has non-life-threatening injuries, but it's not clear if his medical condition is related to the illegal drugs found in the room.

The Surprise Police Department arrested an adult female for possessing illegal drugs and said this is an ongoing investigation, and additional criminal changes are possible.

