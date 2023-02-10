Dangerous Nevada fugitive apprehended by SWAT team in Prescott

38-year-old Anibal Delgado Jr. was apprehended in Prescott on Thursday.

PRESCOTT, Ariz — A 38-year-old fugitive wanted for attempted homicide in Nevada was apprehended by a SWAT team in Prescott on Thursday.

According to a release from Prescott police, the department was contacted by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department F.B.I. Criminal Apprehension Team at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Thursday regarding a fugitive with a warrant for attempted homicide believed to be in the Prescott area.

The suspect, who was wanted for a shooting incident that occurred in Clark County, Las Vegas, the day prior, was believed to be at a hotel in the 200 block of South Cortez St.

Personnel proceeded to locate the suspect's vehicle in the area backed into a parking space. The Prescott Police Department SWAT team was called to attempt to apprehend the suspect.

As the SWAT team arrived, additional information indicated that the suspect had a female with him who had texted family members that she feared for her life and was being held against her will.

Shortly after, the suspect and the woman were seen leaving the hotel and entering the suspect's vehicle. A vehicle-blocking intervention was attempted at the intersection of Gurley Street and Granite Street, but the suspect was able to force his way around and turn north onto Granite Street, sideswiping an unmarked police vehicle in the process.

Traveling at a high rate of speed, the suspect drove north into the 300 block of North Granite Street where he encountered a dead end. The suspect then tried to turn around and drive back south on Granite Street, driving into a police vehicle, which was being operated with lights and sirens, in the process.

The suspect continued to attempt to leave the area south on Granite Street and accelerated driving directly towards another police vehicle which was also operating with lights and sirens. The suspect then rammed the front of the second police vehicle causing significant damage to both vehicles in the process.

The female passenger was then able to exit the vehicle out the passenger side door before being quickly escorted away by SWAT officers. The suspect also tried to flee out of the passenger side of the vehicle but was quickly apprehended by SWAT members.

EMS personnel examined the female for any possible injuries and she was later released.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Anibal Delgado Jr. of Nevada, was medically cleared for any injuries and later transported to the Yavapai County Jail where he was booked on numerous Felony charges related to this apprehension as well as the Felony Warrant out of Nevada.

Nobody was seriously injured during this incident.