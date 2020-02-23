ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the Albany Jewish Community Center was evacuated and searched Sunday morning after it and several other centers around the country received anonymous emailed threats.

Cuomo went to the Albany center after police evacuated about 100 people, searched the building and declared it safe.

Cuomo's office said similar vague threats were emailed to about 18 other Jewish Community Centers around the country. The centers provide educational, fitness and social programs for children and adults.

Cuomo said the FBI is investigating where the threats originated.

Cuomo said there have been about 42 anti-Semitic incidents around the state since the beginning of the year.

"You have your children in a class in the building and they say there is a bomb threat. That is terror," Cuomo said. And that is what they are trying to do, they are trying to create that terror. We can't let them.

"For the Jewish community in the Capital District, this was a terrible, unfortunate incident, but it no way reflects how people feel about the Jewish community in the Capital District or in this State. The Jewish culture is a big part of New York. New York would not be New York without our Jewish brothers and sisters."

Cuomo said the threats are part of a growing problem nationwide.

"The number of anti- African-American attacks is up, the number of KKK groups and activity is up," he said. "The number of incidents against the LGBTQ community are up, so it's a virus all across this nation. People are worried about the coronavirus, which we're watching in this state. There's also a virus of hate, and it's spreading, and it's spreading quickly."

