Coworker accused of stealing $1k from Mesa nurse's purse while on duty

Connie Barr, 61, admitted to stealing her coworker's money. She now faces theft charges.
MESA, Ariz. — A staff member at a Mesa assisted living facility is accused of stealing $1,000 from a nurse's purse after security cameras showed the suspect taking the money.

The nurse said she had the $1,000 in cash in her purse to pay for cremation for her son who had recently passed away, according to a report from the Mesa Police Department.

The suspect agreed to meet police, returned the money and was arrested, police said. 

Connie Barr, 61, admitted to stealing her coworker's money. She now faces theft charges.

