Coworker accused of stealing $1k from Mesa nurse's purse while on duty

Connie Barr, 61, admitted to stealing her coworker's money. She now faces theft charges.

MESA, Ariz. — A staff member at a Mesa assisted living facility is accused of stealing $1,000 from a nurse's purse after security cameras showed the suspect taking the money.

The nurse said she had the $1,000 in cash in her purse to pay for cremation for her son who had recently passed away, according to a report from the Mesa Police Department.

The suspect agreed to meet police, returned the money and was arrested, police said.

