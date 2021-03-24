Court documents say accused Phoenix caregiver abused multiple patients

Court documents say 52-year-old Nicolae Horga assaulted a patient at an unnamed Phoenix care facility on March 19th.

PHOENIX — An 87-year old woman was forced to give oral sex to an Arizona caregiver according to new court paperwork that indicates he's done this before.

Court documents say 52-year-old Nicolae Horga assaulted a patient at an unnamed Phoenix care facility on March 19th. Horga was caught in the act by another nurse.

The graphic behavior happened in the victim's bathroom. Paperwork noted the woman, who suffers from dementia, was sitting on the toilet while Horga thrust his hips in her face.

State Director Dana Kennedy with AARP is disgusted at the details. As an advocate for our most vulnerable, she says these stories are heartbreaking and that more legislation is needed to protect these types of patients.

"This was the time that they were caught, that's why we need to look at more legislation. There's some legislation where you can actually put cameras in and families can be able to monitor what's happening inside these facilities," Kennedy said.

Kennedy along with other advocates for Arizona's most vulnerable continues to push for more protections for patients of assault and sexual abuse.

"The case of Hacienda, where the woman was raped repeatedly and the evidence was her baby, she delivered a full-term baby," she added.

Since that unbelievable case in January of 2018, Gov. Doug Ducey formed a "Vulnerable Adult Task Force" to keep these crimes from happening. However, as Kennedy mentioned, the pandemic pushed families out of care facilities for everyone's safety from the virus.

"This past year has basically been patients locked and families locked out," she said.

Now though, new guidelines are making it mandatory for family members to be allowed back into care facilities with no question.

"Families are able to their loved one, they cannot be denied access to their loved one," Kennedy said.

Even though that may help ease the minds of some, it doesn't change the damage done in this recent case. Horga is charged with sexual assault and has to follow strict release conditions, his next court date is March 25th.

If you can't get in to see your families, Kennedy urges you to call: 602-364-2536

To report abuse: https://des.az.gov/services/basic-needs/adult-protective-services