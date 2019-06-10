CHANDLER, Ariz. — Police arrested 26-year-old Victor Morales Saturday after he was found in an alley the day after he allegedly shot his father to death and also shot his mother and sister.

Police say Morales fled the home near Arizona Avenue and Galveston Street before officers arrived around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Morales' mother and sister were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. His mother is expected to survive, but according to court documents, his sister had two emergency surgeries and is in extremely critical condition.

His father was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court documents say the shooting was heard on the 911 call when one of Morales' sisters was on the phone with a dispatcher. His mother also called 911 after she had been shot.

Family members say there has been ongoing issues with Morales including previous police involvement.

A loaded 9MM pistol was in Morales' possession when police took him into custody, court docs say.

According to court documents, Morales described "bullying" behavior by his family but he told police he has no memory of the shooting. However, he did admit to being at the home with a pistol and said he remembered fleeing the home.

Morales faces four felony charges including second-degree murder and aggravated assault. He has previously been arrested for disorderly conduct and driving on a suspended license.