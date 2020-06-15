Court docs: Homeless man arrested for arson after downtown Phoenix building fire

According to court documents, police said they saw a man on security video lighting a device on fire and throwing it into the under-construction building.

PHOENIX — Police arrested 54-year-old Ted Hopkins on Saturday for allegedly starting a massive fire at an under-construction apartment building in Phoenix on June 7. Surveillance footage led police to Hopkins, who denies he is the man in the video, according to court documents.

About 150 firefighters responded to the blaze at the four-story apartment complex last Sunday night near Grant Street and 7th Avenue, which was about 40% built.

The investigation revealed the construction site had surveillance footage and a man was seen on video lighting a device with his left and throwing the lit device into the wood-framed construction of the apartment complex, according to the newly released court documents.

The man was also seen on other surveillance video downtown before and after allegedly lighting the fire.

On June 12, detectives showed business owners near 9th Avenue and Madison Street a video, and the business owners said the man was an employee for them and lived on their property in his van.

As detectives were speaking to the business owners, Hopkins arrived. When the detective called for other officers to detain Hopkins, he fled before ultimately being detained.

According to court docs, Hopkins told police the subject in the video looked a lot like him and was wearing similar clothes but Hopkins denied being the subject in the video.

Hopkins was booked on one count of arson of an occupied structure, misconduct involving weapons, criminal damage and endangerment.

The flames from the fire burned scaffolding and construction equipment and caused a power outage. APS crews were on scene for hours trying to get power restored to the area.

Witnesses told 12 News they heard several explosions while the fire was burning. The fire department also said burning construction equipment on the scene caused many of the explosions.

The fire was contained early the next morning.