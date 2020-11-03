PHOENIX — Police arrested a Phoenix father who said he was overwhelmed having to care for his three young children while their mother was out of town and physically abused all three, putting them in the hospital.

According to court documents, police were called to Phoenix Children's Hospital for a report of child abuse on Feb. 6 after a 3-month-old girl was rushed to the hospital by ambulance for life-threatening injuries.

Doctors found the child had brain bleeds, 13 broken ribs and a lacerated liver.

The mother told detectives she was out of town from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3 and she came home to find her child was stoic, not eating and not tracking with her eyes.

The father, identified as Dontae Lavvone Johnson, 29, told the mother nothing happened while she was gone.

Detectives interviewed Johnson, who told detectives he accidentally dropped the child on Feb. 2 on the bathroom floor in the middle of the night. At that time, Johnson denied breaking the victim's ribs or causing the brain bleeds or lacerated liver by any type of abuse, court docs say.

The next day, on Feb. 7, the twin sibling of the first victim and her 18-month-old older brother were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The twin 3-month-old was found to have similar brain bleeds, multiple broken ribs and a lacerated liver, according to court documents.

The 18-month-old child had several broken ribs in different stages of healing.

Detectives contacted Johnson again on March 4. According to court documents, in that interview, Johnson told police he was overwhelmed and frustrated trying to care for the three children while their mother was gone and admitted to squeezing and shaking the 3-month-old first brought to the hospital violently.

Johnson admitted to doing the same to the twin victim, police said.

According to the court documents, Johnson admitted to striking the 18-month-old with an open hand on the victim's upper and lower back, rib cage area and lower legs.

Johnson was detained and transported to police headquarters where he voluntarily waived his Miranda rights and provided a statement to police admitted to two counts of child abuse against each child, court documents say.

Johnson was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on six counts of child abuse.

