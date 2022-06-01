Couple sues city of Chandler, police for $19 million after sustaining serious injuries as a result of a police chase

Andy and Norma Ramirez were driving to get ice cream with their kids when they were hit during a police chase causing life-threatening injuries to them both.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A couple is suing the city of Chandler and the Chandler Police Department for $19 million after being critically injured during a police chase in July 2021.

According to paperwork from the Breyer Law Firm, a high-speed police pursuit of a suspect ended with a near-fatal crash with a family driving to get ice cream near Frye Road and State Route 87.

On the evening of the crash, Chandler police responded to a trespassing call when they allegedly opened fire on the suspect. The altercation led to a chase at approximately 100 mph, according to legal documents.

Andy and Norma Ramirez were the ones driving to get ice cream after dinner when they were hit by the suspect RV at a high rate of speed. Both were critically injured, law documents say.

Andy Ramirez spent two weeks in a medically induced coma and withstood multiple surgeries, internal injuries and broken bones as a result of the crash.

Norma Ramirez spent several days in the ICU with multiple broken bones and internal injuries.

The couple's daughters were in the car behind them and watched as their parents were involved in the crash, legal documents say. According to their statement, the scene was "complete carnage and destruction."

In a statement, lawyer Mark Breyer said, "We believe this was totally avoidable. We intend to help make the community safer by ensuring well-trained police departments avoid dangerous high-speed pursuits."

The scene video and audio will be reviewed.

