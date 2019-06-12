GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two people were arrested last month after they allegedly kept their newborn child from the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

Isreal Traylor and Savone Rucker were arrested in Glendale on Nov. 27 for allegedly keeping their 5-week-old from state custody.

According to court documents, the state Department of Child Safety began an investigation because the infant was born exposed to substances.

A case worker began following up with the family at their Glendale home. The child was last seen by the case worker on Nov. 22.

RELATED: 23-month-old child tests positive for meth, grandfather charged with child abuse

The infant was taken to the Dignity Health Hospital at 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road on Nov. 25 due to vomiting.

Traylor and Rucker told health officials that they were feeding the child almond milk and, because of this, the child was malnourished and "not thriving."

Health officials at the hospital issued a prescription for formula for the baby, but the parents allegedly refused to fill it and ignored doctors' orders.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety contacted the family and scheduled for a cab to pick up Rucker from their house and meet with DCS officials so the baby could be evaluated.

Both Traylor and Rucker allegedly rescued to meet with DCS officials, who then ordered a temporary custody notice for the child and ordered a removal of the child through the Maricopa County Superior Court.

The couple was served those documents by DCS officials and the Glendale Police Department on Nov. 26, but refused to let them in the home, say where the child was or turn over the child.

DCS officials then advised the Glendale Police Department that the agency desired prosecution and the Arizona Attorney General's Office said it would assist in prosecution.

Traylor and Rucker were arrested on Nov. 27 after they allegedly refused again to turn over the infant, which DCS had custody of at that point.

Three children, including the 5-week-old, were found inside the couple's home. The infant was taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital for medical treatment after it was found to be significantly underweight.

According to court documents, Rucker had a child who died in 2017 due to a medical issue and has given birth to multiple substance-exposed children.

RELATED: Jacob’s Hope in Mesa receives first drug-exposed infant

Both Traylor and Rucker were arrested on one count each of abducting a child from a state agency. They were both released on their own recognizance and are set to appear in court next on Dec. 12.