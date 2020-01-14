GLENDALE, Ariz. — A state grand jury indicted a couple for selling drugs at a Glendale convenience store they both owned.

Bejar Sadiq Abdulaziz and Gretel De La Fuente Gamez are accused of selling illegal drugs in exchange for food stamps or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, or cash.

The transactions allegedly took place at a convenience store near 55th and Missouri avenues since 2017 and cocaine, spice, methamphetamine and THC vape cartridges were some of the illegal drugs used in the transactions, according to the AG.

Arizona Attorney General's Office

Abdulaziz and Gamez own and run the store, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Abdulaziz and Gamez face charges of fraudulent schemes and artifices, money laundry, illegal control of enterprise, theft, assisting criminal syndicate, sale or transportation of dangerous drugs, sale or transportation of narcotic drugs and unlawful use of food stamps, the AG said.

