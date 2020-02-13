PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from a January newscast.

The couple who was arrested last month after the remains of their 11-year-old adopted daughter were found in their Phoenix home when it caught on fire appeared in court on Thursday.

Rafael Loera, 56, and his wife, 50-year-old Maribel Loera, pleaded not guilty in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Rafael pleaded not guilty to three of the charges against him, all child abuse charges. He is also facing an additional child abuse charge, abandoning or concealing a dead body and arson charges.

Maribel pleaded not guilty to the five counts against her: Four child abuse charges and one abandoning or concealing a dead body charge.

The Loeras were arrested on Jan. 28 after skeletal remains were found in their west Phoenix home when firefighters responded to a call of smoke.

RELATED: Parents arrested after human skeletal remains found inside Phoenix home following fire

Court documents showed that Rafael had adopted an 11-year-old girl who hadn't been seen or heard from 2017. He later told detectives that the girl became ill in July 2017 and died on the way to the hospital.

Rafael allegedly admitted to detectives that he wrapped the girl in a sheet and placed her body in the attic. He said he did not report her death for fear that his other children would be taken away.

The body was found at the home near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road after firefighters responded to a call of smoke that Rafael said happened after a fire in the fireplace got out of hand.

Crews found human bones after they pulled drywall from the ceiling to make sure there were no active embers.

During an investigation, Rafael admitted to siphoning gas from his car, pouring it on the floor of the living room and setting it on fire because he reportedly felt hopeless and didn't want to live anymore.

Three kids have also been removed from the home due to suspected child abuse.

The couple hasn't yet been charged in the girl's death.

The Loeras are set to appear in court next on March 27.

RELATED: Docs: Couple hid remains of 11-year-old adopted daughter in the attic since 2017