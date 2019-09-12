PHOENIX — A high school choir director wrote over the weekend that 'thousands' of dollars worth of equipment was stolen out of her van in her garage following two community events the Desert Vista High School choir put on.

Meg Foote wrote on Facebook Sunday, "My garage was broken into last night and all of the equipment was stolen. A soundboard, a box of 20 microphones, a snake, microphone stand, plus an expensive compressor and power tools from my home garage."

Foote wrote that her garage, located near 15th and Liberty, was closed and locked. She asked for anyone with information to speak up.

"If you're coming to the concert in a week it's likely gonna be without any microphones," she wrote.

12 News has reached out to Foote and Desert Vista High School regarding the theft.

