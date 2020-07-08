Pinal County correctional officer accused of sexual assault, kidnapping

Jason McClelland was booked into jail following the collaborative effort of the ADPC and the Pinal County Attorney's Office, police said.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — On Aug. 6, a correctional sergeant from the Arizona Department of Corrections-Florence was arrested for multiple counts of sexual assault, kidnapping and sexual abuse.

Jason McClelland was booked into jail following the collaborative effort of the ADPC and the Pinal County Attorney's Office, police said.

"The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry does not tolerate inappropriate conduct by its staff or offenders under supervision, and supports prosecution to the fullest extent of the law," the Department said.

The circumstances behind the accusations against McClelland have not been disclosed.