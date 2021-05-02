Convicted NXIVM sex cult leader moved to Arizona prison

Keith Raniere was transferred to the United States Penitentiary Tucson in January.

Disgraced self-improvement guru and cult leader Keith Raniere is now being held at a federal prison in Arizona that specializes in sex offenders.

The 60-year-old Raniere was transferred to the United States Penitentiary Tucson in January.

He was sentenced last year to 120 years in prison after turning some followers into sex slaves branded with his initials and sexually abusing a 15-year-old.

He was convicted on charges that included alien smuggling, sex trafficking, extortion and obstruction of justice.

Raniere was the founder of NXIVM, a self-improvement company and cult that he used to sexually abuse women.