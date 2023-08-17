Commerce City Police have identified the customer involved but have not yet found him.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Commerce City Police on Friday were still looking for the customer who exchanged gunfire with a 15-year-old employee of a Mexican restaurant, which resulted in the employee being critically injured.

The Commerce City Police Department said officers were initially called to a report of an active shooter at Santiago’s at East 72nd Avenue and Highway 85 just after 4 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found the teen employee with a gunshot wound.

Through the investigation, police determined that the teen and a customer got into an argument, and as a result, both of them fired shots. The teen was struck and critically injured.

The customer drove away from the restaurant before police arrived but later pulled over and called 911. At that time, the customer got out of the car and left the area, police said.

A woman and two children who were passengers in the vehicle were not hurt and not involved in the shooting or altercation, according to police.

Detectives have identified the customer but he has not been located. Police are reviewing surveillance footage of the incident to determine the appropriate charges for those involved.

Investigators would like to speak with the customer as well as any witnesses who have not yet spoke with police. They should reach out directly to Detective Sergeant Aragon at 303-727-3901.

