CCSO sergeant shoots burglary suspect after being attacked, authorities say

For Immediate Release Contact: Jon Paxton Date: July 27th, 2023 Phone: 928-226 -5089 SUBJECT: CCSO Deputies Respond to Burglary in Progress, Resulting in Deputy Involved Shooting Flagstaff AZ: On July 27, 2023, at 3:10 AM, CCSO Deputies responded to the report of a burglary in progress on Hidden Hills Rd. in Doney Park. The reporting party advised that an unknown subject had broken into his residence, and he had the subject at gunpoint. The suspect then jumped out the window he had just broken into and fled the area. At 3:17 AM deputies arrived on scene. Deputies confirmed the safety of the victim and started searching the area for the suspect. At 3:24 AM, a suspect was located to the west of the residence. Sergeant Jess Payne, an 11-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, gave verbal commands to the suspect. He initially complied with the commands. Sergeant Payne was the only deputy present when he located the suspect. Sergeant Payne had his weapon drawn upon contact, as it was unknown whether the suspect was armed. When Sergeant Payne attempted to take the suspect into custody, the suspect attacked Sergeant Payne and was able to get him in a chokehold. The suspect also grabbed onto Sergeant Payne’s gun during the altercation. Fearing for his life, Sergeant Payne fired at the suspect, who was actively attacking him, grabbing his gun, and on Sergeant Payne’s back. The suspect was hit once and was taken into custody shortly thereafter. Paramedics were immediately requested to respond to the scene. Prior to paramedics’ arrival, a tourniquet was applied to the suspect by deputies on scene to stop the bleeding. Guardian Medical Transport arrived on scene and transported the suspect to Flagstaff Medical Center. Sergeant Payne was evaluated by medics on scene and cleared with minor injuries. The suspect was later identified as Eric Adamson, a 32-year-old male from Peoria, AZ. Once Adamson is released from Flagstaff Medical Center, he will be booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on several felony charges. Sergeant Payne has been placed on administrative leave, as is customary per agency policy. This incident is being investigated by the Northern Arizona Multiagency Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team. This team is comprised of specially trained detectives from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, the Flagstaff Police Department, and the Northern Arizona University Police Department. This incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.