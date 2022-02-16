Police searching for suspects that rammed car into border patrol agents' vehicles

Authorities said a vehicle rammed into border patrol agents' vehicles before being found abandoned at a high school.

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — Authorities are searching for two suspects who rammed into two U.S. Border Patrol agents' vehicles before driving off Wednesday.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle in the collision was found abandoned at St. David High School, causing the school to go into lockdown.

The CCSO said two suspects in the vehicle fled from the are around the school on foot.

The school lockdown was lifted a short time after. Officials said a woman is being sought after as a suspect in a location that's no longer near the school.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

