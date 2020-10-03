PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — Prescott Valley Police have arrested Leon Roger Ford, 43, after finding cocaine in the passenger seat of his car after pulling him over, police said.

Ford was pulled over on State Route 69 after an officer witnessed him driving at 100 miles per hour, police said. Ford was driving eastbound and swerving through the median into other lanes of traffic, causing westbound traffic to swerve and avoid collision.

After pulling Ford over, the officer observed a white powdery substance and a firearm in the passenger seat, according to the Prescott Valley Police Department. The substance was tested and found to be cocaine.

Ford was arrested and booked for multiple misdemeanor and felony charges.

