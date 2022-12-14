Cochise County Sheriff's Office employee arrested in connection with possible DUI hit-and-run

The man was placed on paid administrative leave while Douglas police investigate the incident.

DOUGLAS, Ariz — An employee with the Cochise County Sheriff's Office is accused of being involved in a hit-and-run while off-duty last Friday, the Douglas Police Department said. He could be facing DUI charges as well.

Douglas police officers responded to a call for a hit-and-run crash on 4th street late Friday night. There they found a vehicle had struck an unoccupied parked car before fleeing from the scene.

During the investigation, police found a vehicle that matched the description witnesses gave them and were able to contact the driver.

Authorities said that the driver, Abraham Peraza, was an employee with the Cochise County Sheriff's Office and was off-duty at the time of the crash.

Police said they saw enough to launch a DUI investigation, which led to Peraza's arrest.

According to Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, Peraza was placed on paid administrative leave while the Douglas Police Department investigates the crash.

Douglas police did not say if Peraza was employed as a deputy at the time of the arrest.

