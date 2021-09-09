Police arrest Mohave Valley woman alleged to have left two children in hot car

Deputies arrested her after being called about two children in the backseat of a car in 105-degree heat.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Police arrested a Mohave County woman they said left her two children sleeping inside a car in 105-degree heat.

Mohave County sheriff's deputies were called Sept. 9 to check on a report of two children left unattended in a car in a business parking lot in the 4800 block of Highway 95.

Deputies found the car running with two children in the back seat -- one laying down unrestrained and the other, an infant, in a car seat, according to a sheriff's office press release.

After tapping on the window multiple times, deputies noticed the infant was not responding. Eventually, the infant responded, according to officials.

The vehicle was unlocked and deputies entered noticing that although the vehicle was running the backseat felt hot.

The children's mother, Annette Lynn Garcia, 33, was detained while medical staff arrived on the scene to evaluate the children. She told deputies both children had been sleeping and she had only been in the store a few minutes, according to the press release.

Garcia was arrested and transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.

About 15 minutes had elapsed between the time the call was received to the time the children were contacted inside Garcia's car, police said.

Both children were uninjured and released to a family member, according to officials.