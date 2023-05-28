PD: 12-year-old hospitalized after being shot while 'playing' with gun in Tolleson

Police said the 12-year-old boy was shot in the chest Sunday evening near 93rd Avenue and McKinley Street.

TOLLESON, Ariz. — A 12-year-old boy has been hospitalized after being shot in Tolleson, according to authorities. Police said the shooting happened while the boy was playing with a gun. A second boy is facing charges following the shooting.

The injured boy was taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital and is stable, according to police.

The Tolleson Police Department said it was initially reported that the boy was shot in the chest during a drive-by shooting while he was walking down the street Sunday evening near 93rd Avenue and McKinley Street.

However, police said this was a "fabrication" and the boy was shot while "playing with a handgun" that fired.

According to police, the boy, along with a 14-year-old friend, were "playing" with the gun at the home of one of the boys when it went off and the 12-year-old was shot in the chest.

"The juveniles fabricated the drive-by shooting story to avoid getting in trouble," police said.

Police said the shooting appears to be accidental.

"The 14-year-old was handling the handgun when it discharged striking the 12-year-old in the chest," said police.

The gun was recovered from the home where the boy was shot.

The 14-year-old told police he bought the gun from an unknown person on the street. His parents were unaware he had the gun, according to police.

Police said the 14-year-old is facing charges of aggravated assault and false reporting as well as lesser included charges.



