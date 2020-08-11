Child porn suspect found hiding in attic

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — Pinal County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man on Tuesday for sexual exploitation of a minor after graphic photos of children were found on his cell phone, deputies said.

John Allen, 52, was arrested in San Tan Valley by officers after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office obtained a search warrant of his home. Allen was found hiding in his attic, deputies said.

Sheriff Mark Lamb said in an emailed news release, "We take these cases very seriously. Possessing even one exploitative image of a minor could earn you anywhere from 10 to 24 years in prison. I commend our deputies and detectives who worked on this case to bring Allen into custody quickly."