Child injured, mother killed during domestic shooting in Valley

Phoenix police say Delores Smith, 27, was found dead Sunday morning at a residence near 51st and Southern avenues.

PHOENIX — A woman was found dead Sunday in a residence near 51st and Southern avenues and her boyfriend has been taken into custody on suspicion of killing her. Phoenix police said Delores Smith, 27, was allegedly shot by 20-year-old William Zovieh Washington Calvin at her home in the Laveen area.

Calvin allegedly admitted to killing Smith and cutting her 6-year-old son with a knife. The child was taken to the hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Police initially responded to reports of an injured child at about 10 a.m. when they found the 6-year-old in the care of Calvin. When asked about the boy's mother, Calvin allegedly told police she was at the home near 51st and Southern avenues.

Calvin was booked into the Maricopa County jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of a trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.