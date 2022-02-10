Girl hospitalized after being shot in south Phoenix, police say

The Phoenix Police Department said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at Trailside Point Park near 71st Avenue and Vineyard Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a girl was shot in south Phoenix Sunday evening.

Sgt. Vincent Cole from the Phoenix Police Department said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at Trailside Point Park near 71st Avenue and Vineyard Road.

The child was transported to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, Sgt. Cole said.

Police have not identified the child but said she is under the age of 10.

Officials did not say what led up to the shooting. Police are searching for any outstanding suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for further updates.

MORE: Subscribe to 12News on YouTube

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.