Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa resolves Phoenix-area DUI case

PHOENIX — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa says he doesn’t have a drinking problem.

He also says he has to prove that with his behavior.

The 76-year-old La Russa has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge to resolve misdemeanor drunken driving charges.

The charges stemmed from his arrest nearly 10 months ago on a freeway in metro Phoenix.

La Russa said he feels “deep remorse and regret” about what happened.

He underwent 20 hours of alcohol counseling after his arrest, which he described as “very helpful.”