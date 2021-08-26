Chandler Unified bus driver taken into custody for suspected drunk driving with students on board

The Chandler Unified School District is investigating the incident with the Chandler Police Department, according to the district.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A bus driver from the Chandler Unified School District was taken into custody on Thursday during their route for allegedly driving under the influence.

According to a statement from the district, the bus was carrying nine students from Hamilton High School when the driver was pulled over.

The driver was cited and taken into custody on the scene, the district said. The district arranged for alternative transportation and all of the students got home safely.

The driver has been placed on administrative leave as the district and Chandler police conduct an investigation, the district said.

CUSD has been in the midst of a bus driver shortage for years.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

