Chandler police submit conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charge against Lori Vallow in death of husband Charles Vallow

Police say Lori's brother Alex Cox shot and killed Charles Vallow at their home in Chandler in July 2019.

The Chandler Police Department announced Thursday it submitted a conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charge against Lori Vallow Daybell in the death of her fourth husband Charles Vallow.

Chandler PD said they submitted the case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office on April 1, after coordination with investigators in Idaho. The county attorney will make the decision to pursue the charge in court.

Investigators say Charles Vallow was shot and killed by Lori's brother Alex Cox at their home in Chandler in July 2019. Cox claimed it was self-defense but investigators continued to work the case.

Cox died at his home in Gilbert in December 2019.

Lori Vallow and her current husband Chad Daybell were charged earlier this week in the deaths of Lori's children, Tylee and JJ, and Chad's first wife Tammy Daybell.

They've been in jail in Idaho since last year.

