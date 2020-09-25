Chandler police searching for victims in ongoing sexual exploitation investigation following arrest

An arrest of a suspect has been made for using social media to lure exploitative images from both adult women and underage girls.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police have made in arrest in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation that began in July 2020.

Devon Raj Sharma, 26, of Chandler was arrested for using social media to lure exploitative images from adult and underage females on Sept. 18, police said.

Sharma is accused of acting as a woman on various social media platforms to target women and girls for inappropriate pictures and videos under a modeling agency deception. He would also offer online payment to victims for the exploitative content, police said.

Sharma was arrested once before by Chandler police in 2017 for a similar case, police said.

Sharma is being held at the Maricopa County Jail for numerous felony charges including sexual exploitation of a minor, fraud schemes, computer tampering, pandering and sex trafficking.