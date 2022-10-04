Know him? Chandler police need help locating sex crimes suspect

Police say the suspect is a Hispanic male, in his thirties, with short black hair and a black goatee.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect accused of public sexual indecency and stalking.

Police said the suspect was captured on video between June and September this year at or near the victim's apartment door near Ray and Cooper roads engaging in acts of sexual indecency.

Authorities said video evidence leads them to believe the suspect is stalking the victim.

The suspect is a Hispanic male, in his thirties, with short black hair and a black goatee.

If you can identify the suspect, please contact Chandler police at 480-782-4130 or 480-782-4331. Information leading to an arrest of the suspect may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 through Silent Witness.

