Chandler police asking for public's help in identifying bank robbery suspect

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who they say robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon.
The suspect entered the bank around 1 p.m. near Queen Creek and Alma School roads. He gave a teller a note demanding money and indicated that he may have had a gun, police said.
The suspect is being described as a white male, between 18 and 20 years old, approximately 5-foot-7-inches, thin with dirty blonde hair.
The suspect left the bank on foot in the southwest direction. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chandler police at 480-782-4130.
