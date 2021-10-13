Chandler police asking for public's help in identifying bank robbery suspect

The suspect entered a bank near Queen Creek and Alma School roads, demanded money and left on foot, according to police.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who they say robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect entered the bank around 1 p.m. near Queen Creek and Alma School roads. He gave a teller a note demanding money and indicated that he may have had a gun, police said.

The suspect is being described as a white male, between 18 and 20 years old, approximately 5-foot-7-inches, thin with dirty blonde hair.

The suspect left the bank on foot in the southwest direction. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chandler police at 480-782-4130.

Chandler Police Department needs your assistance in identifying a Bank Robbery suspect. Please call 480-782-4130 if you recognize the suspect or have any information. #ChandlerAZ #SeeSomethingSaySomething pic.twitter.com/ToLy9MZVQj — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) October 13, 2021

