x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Have you seen this car? Police searching for driver who hit mother and child with car in Chandler

Authorities are searching for a driver who injured a mother and small child Thursday afternoon near California and Tulsa streets.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department is searching for a motorist who allegedly struck a mother Thursday afternoon as she was pushing a small child in a stroller. 

The driver was traveling north on California Street at about 2:20 p.m. when it hit the mother and child before fleeing down Tulsa Street. The mother and child sustained minor injuries. 

Witnesses described the vehicle as a white or gray, two-door Ford Mustang. The vehicle may have sustained some front-end damage. 

Anyone with information can call 480-782-4130. Tips can be submitted anonymously. 

RELATED: Woman dead in hit-and-run in west Phoenix

RELATED: 'Believed they might have struck birds' | Report released on fatal helicopter, plane crash in Chandler

Up to Speed 

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today

In Other News

Teen arrested for the murder of San Tan Valley 15-year-old