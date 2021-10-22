Have you seen this car? Police searching for driver who hit mother and child with car in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department is searching for a motorist who allegedly struck a mother Thursday afternoon as she was pushing a small child in a stroller.
The driver was traveling north on California Street at about 2:20 p.m. when it hit the mother and child before fleeing down Tulsa Street. The mother and child sustained minor injuries.
Witnesses described the vehicle as a white or gray, two-door Ford Mustang. The vehicle may have sustained some front-end damage.
Anyone with information can call 480-782-4130. Tips can be submitted anonymously.
