Chandler police looking for scammer who stole thousands from elderly woman

Police say the suspect convinced the victim to give him $3,700 in cash to perform car repairs.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police are still looking for a suspect who allegedly scammed an elderly woman earlier this year by tricking her into paying for car repairs that he failed to perform.

On May 23, the victim reported a man coming to her door claiming to be an American Automobile Association employee. The man allegedly told her that her vehicle had sustained some damage and needed one of its tires fixed.

Police say the man offered to fix the victim's car for $3,700. The woman agreed to drive with the man to the bank and withdraw the money in cash. The suspect then took the money and performed no work on the vehicle.

By reviewing video surveillance captured at the bank, Chandler police were able to identify the suspect as Joe Miller, who may go by several other aliases.

Anyone with information on Miller's whereabouts can contact 480-782-4130. Information that leads to the suspect's location maybe be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

