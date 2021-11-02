Chandler police looking for home invaders who busted through glass door

Two suspects were caught on surveillance video breaking through the sliding glass door of a Chandler home on the night of Oct. 8.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department is asking for help in catching two suspects who donned ski masks and invaded a residence earlier this month by busting through a sliding glass door.

The incident occurred on the night of Oct. 8 at about 10 p.m. after two individuals allegedly broke into a home in the 2300 block of West Detroit Place, located near Chandler Boulevard and Dobson Road.

Chandler police said the suspects disguised themselves with ski masks and entered the residence by breaking a sliding glass door. The home's occupants were awake at the time and heard the suspects banging on the door.

One occupant walked out to the back door and observed shattered glass littered across the floor. The suspects fled the home through the backyard on foot and ran in an unknown direction, police said.

The suspects were described as two males in their 20s who wore dark clothing.

Anyone with information can call 480-782-4130 and reference case #2021-110544.

