Chandler police investigating shooting incident

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The suspect in a Chandler shooting turned himself in after a single victim was transported to the hospital for injuries.

On Wednesday around 4:40 p.m., Chandler police responded to a shooting call at a local apartment complex. When they arrived, they located a victim who provided a description of the suspect before transfer to the hospital, police said.

The police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting after the suspect turned himself in at the Chandler Police Department around 5:30 p.m. There are no outstanding suspects, police said.

There has been no additional information on the victim.