Police incident puts Chandler schools on lockdown, officials say

Chandler police are asking residents near Dobson and Ray roads to shelter in place, and some schools in the area are on lockdown.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police are currently investigating an incident near Dobson and Ray roads that reportedly put some schools in the area on lockdown.

Police asked that residents in the area shelter in place if possible as they work to arrest the suspect involved in the situation.

Chandler Police is working an incident in the area of Dobson/Ray Rd, with road closures NB/SB Dobson,and Galveston SB from Ray rd. #trafficalert pic.twitter.com/g6OEKfyNjx — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) March 27, 2023

Police say they will provide more updates once the incident is resolved.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.