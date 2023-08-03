Chandler police identify 2 killed in murder-suicide incident

Police said the shooting happened Tuesday evening near Alma School and Queen Creek roads.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A 45-year-old woman was killed Tuesday night in Chandler in what police have described as an act of domestic violence.

Michelle Hicks was allegedly shot by 49-year-old Rafael Quezada near Alma School and Queen Creek roads. Quezada then fatally shot himself, according to the Chandler Police Department.

Two other people were inside the home at the time and escaped unharmed, police said. By the time officers arrived at the residence, they found the bodies of Hicks and Quezada inside the home. A gun was also located inside the residence.

Chandler police said the shooting was allegedly the result of a domestic dispute.

A similar murder-suicide incident occurred in Chandler a couple of months ago after a husband fatally shot his pregnant wife near McClintock Drive and Ray Road.

Press Release: Two subjects found deceased after a domestic dispute.



If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, please know that we are here to help you. Call or text 911 or call the domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)#KeepChandlerSafe pic.twitter.com/1KpUdrNVK5 — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) August 3, 2023

