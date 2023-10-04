PD: Man forces woman inside truck at Chandler Filiberto's before dying by suicide

The man was seen pushing the woman into a truck just after midnight, the Chandler Police Department said.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — What started as a man forcing a woman into a truck at a Chandler Filiberto's ended with the man dying by suicide and the woman escaping, the city's police department said.

A man was reportedly seen pulling a woman from a car and pushing her into his truck at the Filiberto's location near Arizona Avenue and Ocotillo Road, officers said. The man then sped off from the restaurant.

Chandler officers saw the truck speeding northbound on Arizona Avenue before turning west onto Germann Road, the department said. The truck parked in a residential driveway in the area, and officers pulled in behind it. Once the truck was stopped, the woman exited the passenger side and ran towards police.

It was at that point that the man got out of his truck and shot himself with the handgun he had been carrying, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are still underway, and authorities are working to notify next of kin before releasing the man's identity. It is unclear if the suspect and the victim knew each other.

This is a developing story, and details are subject to change.

