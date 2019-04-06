A domestic violence suspect is in jail facing numerous charges after he fought with multiple police officers trying to arrest him, Chandler police said.

Police responded to the home of 30-year-old Erin Grant's ex-wife near Ray and Alma School roads Saturday around 1:30 a.m., where Grant was reportedly causing a disturbance.

Grant attacked the first officer on the scene, police said. A second officer arrived as Grant had the first officer pinned under him.

She tried to pull him off the first officer and deployed her stun gun "with minimal effect," according to police. She then tried to get ahold of the suspect, but he turned his attention to her and hit her in the head and neck, police said.

Police said a third officer arrived on the scene while Grant was actively fighting the two officers. The third officer also used a stun gun with minimal effect.

During this time, the first officer was still struggling to break free from under Grant, police said. As Grant was swinging and kicking at officers, the first officer tried to control Grant's feet but was kicked in the chest, according to police.

The third officer was able to use a chokehold that rendered Grant unconscious, but police say he regained consciousness and continued to fight officers as they were placing him in handcuffs.

Two more officers arrived on the scene to help, police said. In all, five officers were needed to take Grant into custody.

Three officers were treated at a local hospital for their injuries and released.

Grant was also taken to a local hospital before being booked into the Maricopa County Jail on three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, six counts of resisting arrest, three counts of disorderly conduct and one count of criminal damage, police said.