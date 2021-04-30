Chandler officer struck, killed by person driving stolen vehicle, police say

A Chandler police officer was struck and killed by a person driving a stolen vehicle during a pursuit involving multiple law enforcement officials, police said.

PHOENIX — A Chandler police officer was struck and killed by a person driving a stolen vehicle during a pursuit involving multiple law enforcement officials on Thursday night, police said early Friday.

Officer Christopher Farrar was struck and killed by a person who was described as a suspect driving a stolen vehicle, Chandler Police said Friday.

Farrar was an 18-year veteran of the department.

Officials said early Friday that a Pinal County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a pursuit that started in Eloy. It was not immediately known why the person described as a suspect was being pursued.

Team 12's Mitch Carr said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said the pursuit began around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. The pursuing deputy is OK, officials said.

New information: Pinal Co Sheriff Mark Lamb says his deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle around 10:22 PM near Eloy. A chase ensued, and the deputy believes the suspect shot at him. Lamb says the windshield has two holes in it. — Mitch Carr (@mitchcarrtv) April 30, 2021

The person inside the car shot at the deputy, officials claimed early Friday. The pursuit continued into Chandler, where police said the person drove into Chandler Municipal Airport and "busted" through a gate at the airport.

The airport shut down as a result of the incident. It was not immediately known whether it was still closed on Friday morning.

The pursuit then continued into Gilbert, where the person described as a suspect allegedly came into the San Tan Ford dealership, got rid of their vehicle, stole a vehicle and struck two officers, including Farrar.

The other officer who was struck was a Gilbert police officer, officials said. That officer was in critical condition as of Friday morning.

It was believed that gunfire was exchanged at the dealership. Police said at least seven law enforcement officials were involved in the alleged shootout at the dealership.

An employee of the San Tan Ford dealership was also injured in the incident, police said. It was not immediately known how they were injured.

Neither the employee's nor the person described as a suspect's conditions were immediately known as of Friday morning.

The suspect was in custody, police said.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar. Officer Farrar was struck and killed by a suspect driving a stolen vehicle earlier this evening. He was a 18-year veteran of the Chandler Police Department. pic.twitter.com/msQ19LT70L — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) April 30, 2021

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of the Loop 202 Santan were closed between Val Vista and Cooper as a result of the incident.

The freeway was reopened before 5:30 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said early Friday that the closure was due to a criminal investigation that occurred in the area of the San Tan Ford dealership.

The Gilbert Police Department is leading the investigation, the department said.

