Chandler mom asked teenage son to buy her pills right before he overdosed, police say

Jamie Barrett has been arrested for child abuse after her 15-year-old son died from a drug overdose in April.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chandler mother has been arrested on suspicion of pushing her teenage son to help her buy drugs, a few days before the 15-year-old boy died of a fentanyl-related overdose.

Jamie M. Barrett is facing charges of child abuse after the Chandler Police Department uncovered evidence that suggests she encouraged her son's drug usage.

Barrett's son fatally overdosed on fentanyl in April and the mother initially attempted to convince authorities that his marijuana vape pens had been laced with the dangerous narcotic, authorities said.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid that is 100 times more potent than morphine. Drug dealers will often mix fentanyl with heroin or cocaine to create a concoction that can be more dangerous and addictive for consumers, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

But investigators later discovered the son's vape pens contained no trace of fentanyl.

A few days before the son died, Barrett allegedly sent him a text message asking the teenager to go out and buy her some "blues," which is a common nickname for fentanyl pills.

In another message, the mother promised to give her son one pill and save the rest for the family's stash.

Barrett told investigators she wasn't pushing her son to buy pills. She insisted she was trying to find out whether her son's friend was supplying him drugs, a police report shows.

Authorities said the mother has a history of abusing drugs, yet Barrett claims she did not condone her son's drug usage.