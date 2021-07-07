Chandler mom arrested after child dies from methadone overdose

The suspect's two children showed signs of possibly prolonged exposure to methadone, according to a police report.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chandler woman was arrested on Tuesday for the alleged killing of her toddler who died from a methadone overdose in April 2020.

On April 14, 2020, Chandler police and medical personnel responded to the residence of Shae'd Bowen around 8 a.m. When they arrived, they located an unresponsive 2-year-old girl.

The child was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Bowen said that she suspected the toddler had gotten an empty bottle of her methadone from the trash, causing an overdose, police said.

Bowen's other child, a 7-year-old girl, was also showing signs of methadone intoxication. According to police, the girl was disoriented when she arrived at the hospital and tested positive for methadone.

In an interview with Bowen, police said that she claimed she was taking scheduled doses of the drug at her home due to COVID-19. She explained that she was required to get doses from a lockbox that only she had access to.

Bowen told police that she checked the toddler after hearing that she had been playing with the empty bottle and allegedly did not see signs that any was ingested.

Bowen allegedly told officers that the toddler was fussy the night before her death and that she gave both children melatonin before putting them to bed, police said.

Bowen was supposed to keep all of the empty bottles from her doses to return to the clinic at a determined date to be allowed her next prescription, according to police.

Officers spoke with the 7-year-old girl, who told them that at night, Bowen would give them "obedience medication," police said.

Labs found that the small amount of liquid found in the bottle from the trash tested positive for methadone, police said.

A toxicologist determined that the level of the medication in the victim's bodies was far too much to have been given by the empty bottle, police said.

The report from the toxicologist determined that either the children had been given one large dose each or had prolonged exposure, police said.

Bowen was arrested on Tuesday around 9:15 a.m. at a DoubleTree Hotel near Chandler Boulevard and I-10.

She is facing second-degree murder and child abuse charges.

