Chandler mom accused of beating children with electrical cord

When police got to the home, they found Latasha Victoria Sims and her bleeding 13-year-old son.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police are investigating a disturbing case of child abuse after a woman allegedly beat her children with an electrical cord, investigators said Tuesday.

Police say a 15-year-old girl ran away from her home near McQueen and Germann roads Monday night and told officers her mom was abusing her brother.

When police got to the home, they found Latasha Victoria Sims, 39, and her bleeding 13-year-old son.

Sims denied hitting her children and claimed it was another person, but both children identified her as the abuser.

Police say Sims whipped the 13-year-old with a white extension cord. The boy was found bleeding from his face and was transported to the hospital for stitches.

Doctors found more cuts and scars on the boy’s arms, legs and back. The girl also had scars, according to investigators.

Police say Sims also left her children, the two victims and a 1-year-old, alone for days at a time while she worked in Globe.