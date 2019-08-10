The Chandler man accused of shooting and killing his father, then turning the gun on his mother and sister, told police he felt bullied by his family, court documents say.

Chillingly, documents show his family called police previously and "indicated fear he would kill them prior to [the] incident."

Victor Morales' mother, Maria, and sister, Elizabeth, are still in a hospital recovering Monday. Morales is accused of shooting his sister as many as four times.

SUNDAY: Court docs: Man who killed father, shot mother and sister in Chandler claims no memory of shooting

FRIDAY: PD: Suspect who allegedly shot father, mother, sister in Chandler home arrested

Family members tell 12 News that the entire family, including Elizabeth's three children, ages 6, 5 and 9 months old, were inside the home when Morales pulled out a gun late Friday night.

Court documents state Maria told officers Morales pulled out a 9-millimeter pistol in the dining room and opened fire on the family before running away from the scene.

Chandler police found him later in an alley not far away from the home.

He told detectives he was continuously "bullied" by his family, but claims to have no memory of the shooting.

The family is now raising money for funeral expenses for their father, Hilario, who was killed in the shooting.

Morales is behind bars, facing murder and aggravated assault charges.