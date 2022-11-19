A father is dead and his two children are in critical condition after he shot them Saturday night

Chandler police say the father shot his two children and then himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene and the two children are in critical condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chander man is dead after shooting and critically injuring his two children and then shooting himself Saturday night.

The Chandler Police Department says officers responded to the shooting in the area of Queen Creek and Alma School roads.

The two kids were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police remain on the scene investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for updates.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Up to Speed