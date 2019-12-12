A Chandler man was arrested earlier this month for allegedly telling police that he was a U.S. Marshal and identifying himself as his dead father. 

Justin Cummings was arrested on Dec. 6. on one count of impersonating a peace officer in connection to an incident from September. 

According to court documents, Cummings was at Talking Stick Resort near Scottsdale on Sept. 7 with a person who was acting disorderly. 

Officers responded to the disorderly person and the person's associate, who was later identified as Cummings. The person's associate was identified to officers as a U.S. Marshal. 

At the time, according to the paperwork, Cummings identified himself as a U.S. Marshal to Salt River police officers. 

Cummings allegedly identified himself as Eric Andrew Dice and was telling people that he was a U.S. Marshal working for David Gonzales and other things relating to the U.S. Marshal Service, the paperwork said. 

The incident at Salt River Resort was discovered during a background investigation after the U.S. Marshals Service received a complaint on Dec. 5 regarding an individual who was portraying himself as a U.S. Marshal. 

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Cummings' home and found several shirts and a hat with "U.S. Marshals" written on them. 

Cummings allegedly admitted to telling people, including the Salt River police officers, that he was a U.S. Marshal. 

Cummings also allegedly told authorities that Eric Andrew Dice was his dead father. 

He was ordered to post a $10,000 bond to be placed on electronic monitoring and is set to appear in court next on Friday. 