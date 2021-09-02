Chandler man arrested for alleged animal cruelty to three horses

Taha Hussain, 49, was arrested following a search of his property on Aug. 24, police said.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chandler man has been arrested following a search of his property that showed alleged animal cruelty to three horses and animal remains.

On Aug. 14, the Chandler Police Department received a report about possible animal cruelty to horses on a property near McQueen and Frye roads. An initial search led officers to find three horses malnourished and in need of medical attention, police said.

Officers partnered with the Arizona Department of Agriculture got a search warrant for the property belonging to 49-year-old Taha Hussain on Aug. 24.

Police said the three horses between 17 and 20 years old were found in need of immediate medical attention and seized by police to be treated for their injuries and illnesses.

Investigators also found multiple animals remains on the property during their search leading them to believe that Hussain was slaughtering animals on the property for money without a license, police said.

Hussain was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges including three counts of animal cruelty involving serious physical injury, three counts of animal cruelty including neglect and one count of slaughtering animals for compensation without a license.

