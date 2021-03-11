Chandler man accused of harassing, touching girls near schools

Andrew Arenas allegedly exposed himself several times to underage girls around Chandler over the last few months.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chandler man was arrested last week for allegedly committing several acts of indecent exposure and sexual abuse since May.

Andrew Arenas, 22, is accused of exposing himself to underage girls and inappropriately touching them.

At least eight incidents have been reported to Chandler police since May that may involve Arenas. Most of the encounters took place near local schools, court records show.

All the offenses occurred within a couple of miles of the suspect's residence.

Another incident in Mesa involving an adult woman may have been committed by the suspect, court records show.

Police said Arenas' vehicle matched descriptions that were given by the victims, leading investigators to pinpoint him as their main suspect.

Arenas was taken into custody on Nov. 10 and he's facing criminal charges of sexual abuse and indecent exposure.

A sexual abuse suspect was arrested by Chandler Police on November 10, 2021. Andrew Nicholas Arenas was booked on 3 counts of public sexual indecency, 3 counts of sexual abuse, and 3 counts of assault.#ChandlerPD #ChandlerSafe #SeeSomethingSaySomething pic.twitter.com/ljD3vHjdB1 — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) November 17, 2021

